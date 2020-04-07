Madhya Pradesh: Onion thief shoots 2 apprehenders dead in Sardarpur

Sardarpur: In a quest to procure ration and even the most basic items of household amid the lockdown, some people have resorted to stealing.

Four men were caught stealing onions from a field in Amodiya village on Monday. In the ensuing chaos 2 persons were killed by the thieves.

According station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoriya, Sanjay Sirvi and his father Daulatram Sirvi were guarding their onion field at night when the incident happened.

Upon reaching the scene, eight sacks of onions were missing from the field. They informed their relatives, Bablu and Hariram who immediately reached the scene. They saw that four men were stealing the onions from the field.

Bablu and Hariram then went after the miscreants and caught hold of one. However, in retaliation, the other miscreant pulled out a gun and shot Bablu and Daulatram. Bablu died on the spot. Hariram also got injured during the fight. Daulatram was referred to Indore after receiving first aid from Primary Health Centre, Sardarpur.

The police has lodged a complaint against the miscreants under Section 396 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. The police has constituted an investigation team to look into the matter.