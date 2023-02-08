Madhya Pradesh: One stabbed to death over dispute on social media commenting in Ratlam

Representative Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): One 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ratlam district, following a dispute over a controversial comment on social media accounts.

An incident was reported at Shivgarh village under the Shivgarh police station limit, and the deceased was identified as Abhishek Patni, son of Ishwar Patni, a resident of Pipalchowk, Shivgarh.

He was killed after a scuffle between two groups at the Shivgarh Higher Secondary School Ground on Tuesday night that led to the death of Abhishek. Five others were also injured in the clash.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the entire dispute started following the controversial comment on social media. After this, two groups of young boys fought with sharp knives.

Gaurav Soni, Rishabh, and Abhishek Patni of the first group, along with Mahesh Hada and Mukesh Hatila of the second group, were severely injured in the fight.

Abhishek Patni suffered multiple injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Shivgarh police station has registered a case in this matter and begun its investigation. Necessary actions would be taken against the guilty.

Demands to demolish the house of accused

When the ambulance reached the village carrying the body at around 11.15 am on Wednesday morning, a huge crowd gathered at the bus stand and demanded that the ambulance and run over a bulldozer on the houses of the accused involved in the crime.

People said that until the house of the accused is demolished, the last rites will not be performed. This created an uproar there. The last rites were performed after the police assurance.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra helps Ratlam man get Ayushman card

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)