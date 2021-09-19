Madhya Pradesh: One killed, two injured in accident

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and 2 got injured in a car-motorcycle collision in front of Kerwa ITI College, on Saturday. The car overturned in the field about 5 feet below the road. The car belonged to Triveni Patidar of Kerwa and was going to Thikri from Kerwa. The bike rider was going from from Thikri to his native place- Barwani.

A crowd gathered on the spot after the accident. The bike rider Hukum Yadav died on the spot, and his pillion rider Harish Yadav was injured. The car driver was also injured and they were brought to Thikri Health Center with the help of the police. The injured have been referred to the District Hospital with the help of 108 service after giving first aid. The deceased was sent to Thikri with the help of a highway ambulance. He was working in the medical field and was returning to Barwani from Thikri, when this accident happened near Kerwa.

Mayur Gupta, a resident of the area, said that the road making company has installed lights from Thikri Chowpatty on Thikri Barwani Road, but till now it has not been started. Accidents don’t seem to stop at Thikri Dawana Road, he added.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:35 PM IST