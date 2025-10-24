Indore Businessman Agrawal’s Death: Fire Caused By Akhand Jyot Spread Rapidly Due To Wooden Interiors |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have launched an investigation into the fire that broke out at the penthouse of businessman and Congress leader Pravesh Agrawal, which led to his death due to suffocation. Forensic experts are also probing to know the exact reason behind the fire and its spread.

According to preliminary findings, the fire started from an akhand jyot kept in the house temple. It soon spread rapidly, fuelled by extensive wooden furniture in the penthouse, causing heavy smoke throughout the residence.

The akhand jyot was illuminated for five days for the Diwali festivity and Thursday was the last day but before it could be extinguished, the tragic incident took place.

Police said that there was inadequate ventilation in many areas of the house. Upon receiving information, Inspector Neetu Singh from Lasudia police station rushed to the spot with her team.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am and it was Agrawal’s elder daughter, Somya, who first noticed the smoke. Hearing her cries for help Pravesh came out and took out wife Shweta and younger daughter Mayra from the balcony but due to intense smoke, Agrawal lost consciousness inside. Security guard Raghav and others pulled him out and rushed both Agrawal and Somya to the hospital where Agrawal succumbed during treatment.

Initial investigation also revealed that the penthouse lacked fire or smoke alarms, which delayed the detection of the blaze. The wooden interiors further intensified the flames and smoke. Police are now trying to record the statements of Shweta, Mayra and Somya to gather more details about the sequence of events. Somya is reported to be out of danger.

Automobile business spread across several cities

Pravesh Agrawal was primarily involved in the automobile business and was also a Congress leader. Reports suggest he had business operations in multiple cities across Madhya Pradesh.

His funeral procession started from his elder brother’s residence at Goyal Greens in the Nipania area, attended by several Congress leaders and local residents who paid their last respects.