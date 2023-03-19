Madhya Pradesh: One killed, Five injured in fight over old land dispute in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed and five others injured in an incident on Saturday after two groups clashed over property dispute here at Aahu village in Tirla tehsil under Dhar district. The deceased has been identified as Kailash Patidar, an elderly farmer and resident of Aahu village.

As per reports, a clash broke out between two families under Tirla police station limits which took a violent turn. The people from both the groups allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks, in which 5 to 6 people were injured.

The injured were rushed to private as well as government hospitals in Dhar. Kailash Patidar died during medical treatment. The body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after autopsy.

The last rites will be performed in the village amid heavy security to prevent any untoward incident. The initial probe revealed that the two families were at loggerheads due to a long-pending land dispute which led to the brawl. Both sides have filed cases against each other.

On the report of Nitin, 10 people were booked for murder. Two accused involved in the murder incident are admitted in the district hospital. Police have been deployed in the hospital. CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve said that a fight between two families due to a land dispute took an ugly turn in which one person was killed and 5 were injured. Further investigations are underway.

