Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, 12 Injured As Unknown Vehicle Rams A Stationary Car | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and 12 others were injured when an unknown vehicle rammed into a stationary car on Ahmedabad-Betul National Highway (NH 47) on Monday night. The accident happened in Mod Khakhra village under the Pitol police post.

As per Pitol police outpost in-charge Pallavi Bhabhar, the victims, from Talawali and Mokhada villages under the Kalyanpur police station area, were en route to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for employment purposes when the tragedy struck them.

The driver had parked the car on the highway's side when an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into it from behind. The impact severely damaged the car, resulting in injuries to all passengers. The deceased has been identified as Sannu Singh of Talawali (Kalyanpur).

Those injured were identified as Vijay Makodia (Mokhara), Shampu Singh (Talawali), Meera Makodia (Mokhara) and Divya Bhabhar. Upon receiving information, a police team was swiftly dispatched to the scene and the injured were promptly transported to the district hospital with emergency services (108).

The vehicle responsible for the collision fled the scene. Other injured were currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Following the accident, Pitol post ASI Sur Singh Chauhan, head constable Dilip Dawar, and constable Ajit promptly arrived at the site and managed the situation efficiently.