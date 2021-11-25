Madhya Pradesh: One held, Rs 89K recovered stolen from farmer's house in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Thursday claimed to have cracked a theft of Rs 1 lakh from the house of a farmer in Jahur village and recovered Rs 89,000 from the alleged accused.

Complainant Jagan, a farmer of Gadhi Faliya alleged that he had kept Rs 99,500 in his almirah after selling his crop in market for Rs 1 lakh.

Some identified persons broke into his house and stole the amount. The unidentified accused were booked under sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code.

During the probe a team under the leadership of station in-charge Santosh Sanwale received a tip that one Ishwar was roaming around Jaganís residence a day ago. Ishwar was interrogated and he confessed to his crime, said a cop.

Assistant sub inspector Kailash Chouhan, Inspector Anil Pathak, principal custodian Shriram Fagora, Custodian Hemant Mandloi, Custodian Hemant Kushwaha were part of probe. The complainant thanked the police team for cracking the case.

