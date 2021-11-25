Madhya Pradesh: Over 18.5 lakh inoculated in MP during mega COVID-19 vaccination drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 18.5 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the Madhya Pradesh government's Mega-Campaign-6 on Wednesday, a health official said on Thursday.

At least 18.56 lakh people took the jab under the Mega-Campaign-6 till 8 pm, which is a record in the country, the official claimed.

With this, a total of 8,31,79,755 persons have been vaccinated in the state till date, of which 5,08,44,816 have received the first dose, while 3,23,34,937 have taken both doses of the vaccine, it was stated.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary have congratulated officials of the health and other departments for achieving the feat.

More than 12,000 centres were established in the state and mobile units were also deployed to administer the vaccine to eligible persons at their place of work, including at agriculture fields, forest and construction sites, the official said.

Travellers were administered doses on the road by mobile units, he added.

As per a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, 22 new cases of the COVID-19 were detected in the state, raising the tally of infections to 7,93,074, which includes 10,527 fatalities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:40 PM IST