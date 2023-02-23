Madhya Pradesh: One farmer died in tiger attack in Burhanpur district

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Nepanagar's Gondri village after a farmer was killed in an attack by a tiger.

The farmer who died was identified as Munna, 38, son of Khongde Kasdekar. His mutilated body was recovered at a field on Thursday morning.

As soon as the incident was reported, a team from the Forest Department and the police department arrived on the scene.

According to the Forest Department team, the farmer died as a result of a tiger attack based on the paw marks found there. At the time of the incident, the farmer was returning home from his farm late at night when the tiger attacked.

Locals who first saw the body informed that they discovered a farmer's body in his field.

As soon as the news spread in the village, a crowd gathered at the spot. The people present gave the information to the police and forest department, and the team of police and forest department arrived and examined the dead body before sending it to the post-mortem.

