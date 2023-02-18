Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur District Hospital gets clean chit in maternal death case

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Investigation into the death of 25-year-old Nikita has been completed and civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kumar Mojesh made it clear that the death occurred near Sanawad while being taken to Indore and the district hospital was not at fault.

Two days ago, the family of Nikita had accused the district hospital management of negligence in the treatment of a pregnant woman.

Acting on the allegation, the sub-divisional magistrate had ordered an investigation into the matter.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Mojesh, civil surgeon of the district hospital investigated the matter and handed over the report to senior officials on Saturday.

Civil surgeon told that Nikita (25) was a resident of Maharashtra and her local relatives had brought her to Burhanpur District Hospital for delivery.

Hospital staff members claimed that when she arrived at the hospital she had already delivered the baby en route. The sister of the hospital took care of her.

On that day the woman was completely fine, but at 12 midnight of February 15, her health suddenly worsened. The doctor saw her and referred her to Khandwa at around 3.50 am. From there she was referred to Indore, but died on the way.

Civil surgeon said, “There was no negligence in the treatment at Burhanpur district hospital. The woman was treated efficiently”.

Meanwhile, the relatives and others had also accused hospital staff of demanding money after she was referred. The relatives had reached the district hospital with the body of the woman.

