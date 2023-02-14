Madhya Pradesh: Brother-in-law arrested for raping minor girl in Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested from Sirpur of Burhanpur district on Tuesday on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl in Khanar of Burhanpur.

As per details, the victim along with her sister had filed a complaint with Khaknar police station on February 12, stating that her brother-in-law Motilal Rathore came to her house on January 29. Finding her alone in the house, he raped her.

Somehow, she managed to escape from his clutches and informed her family about the incident.On the basis of complaint, a case under sections 363, 376, 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

Under direction of SP BurhanpurRahul Kumar Lodha, a special team nabbed the accused person on Sunday. The accused was produced before court from where he was sent to Khandwa Jail. SP Lodha, Khaknar SHO Sanjay Pathak, inspector Rajendra Badgujar played key role in arresting accused.

