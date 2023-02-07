Madhya Pradesh: Drunk cop drive vehicle into group of people, injures them in Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a sensational incident reported in Burhanpur district, a police officer lost control of his vehicle while allegedly driving drunk and hit a group of people on District Hospital road on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the accused was intoxicated and created chaos in the middle of the road.

A person identified as Akash Chowdhary also claimed that he along with his sister was going on a motorcycle when the police officer lost control of his vehicle and rammed into their motorcycle and misbehaved with his sister.

People gathered at the spot which led to traffic congestion. On being informed, Lalbagh police officials sent the drunk policeman to the District hospital for a medical checkup.

Superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the said police personnel is undergoing a medical checkup. Appropriate action would be initiated as per reports of the check-up.

