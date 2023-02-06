Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen stage dharna against central government in Burhanpur, demand debt recovery from Adani Group

Congressmen stage dharna against central government in Burhanpur, demand debt recovery from Adani Group | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the City Congress Committee staged a protest against the central government on Monday afternoon, making serious allegations about the loan given to the Adani group.

According to City Congress Committee President Harsh alias Rinku Tank, the Adani group received a loan of Rs 80,000 crores from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI).

America's investigative agencies have raised concerns and the central government should take action. In this regard, a committee should be formed and investigated under the supervision of a Supreme Court justice, the Congress leaders demanded.

Claims central government gave loan to Adani Group

Congress leaders claimed that the central government provided a loan to the Adani group in exchange for cooperation.

"People have a lot of faith in LIC, but even then 36 thousand crores were not returned by the Adani group. This should be looked into", said Durgesh Sharma.

During the protest, other members of Congress raised the issue of debt recovery from the Adani group. The dharna was attended by former MLA Hameed Qazi, former MLA Ravindra Mahajan, Nafees Mansha Khan, Sheikh Rustom, and other Congress leaders.

