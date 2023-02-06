Madhya Pradesh: Boy who went missing on his way to school traced

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior crime branch police officials have emerged successful in tracing a 14-year-old boy who went missing on his way to school, officials said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old was found near a temple at Navgraha colony located in Janakganj, the officials added. According to crime branch officials, the boy had gone missing on January 31. When he did not return home for a long time, his kin grew anxious and approached Antari police to trace him. The police registered a missing person complaint and began search.

Two days back, the boy’s kin handed over a written application to Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi to speed up the pace of investigation. SP Sanghi then directed the crime branch officials to probe the matter who traced the boy and handed him over to his parents. The child was upset after his mother had scolded him for scoring poor marks in the exam. He left home for school on January 31 and went to stay at his friend’s house, instead of going to school.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)