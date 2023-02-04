Madhya Pradesh: Former minister’s daughter threatened with acid attack, probe on in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified person has written a letter to Samidha Singh, daughter of former minister Jaibhan Singh, threatening of subjecting her to acid attack, the Janakganj police of Gwalior said on Saturday.

The Janakganj police have registered a case and have begun probing the matter.

Janakganj police station house officer (SHO), Alok Singh Parihar said that Samidha is posted as an assistant professor at Madhav college of the city. She received a letter through post, in which an unidentified person has threatened her of throwing acid on her and also hacking her father, Jaibhan Singh to death within two months.

The police officials, however, said that Singh had received the letter back in November 2022, while the case has been registered by the Janakganj police recently. After Singh received the letter, Assistant Superintendent of police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya had launched a probe in the case.

SHO Parihar said that investigations are on in the case.

The Gwalior police have launched a new campaign titled “Operation Suraksha”, as per the orders of Superintendent of police (SP) of the city. The campaign is aimed at clamping down on untoward incidents related to women safety, such as eve-teasing and molestation. As a part of the campaign, the female police officers of the city are keeping a vigilant eye on crowded areas of the city and in areas at close quarters to schools, coaching centres and colleges.

The campaign was set in motion on Saturday noon, under which the police personnel took stock of areas near schools and colleges, and nabbed as many as 11 such men, who were warned of strict action for indulging in the malpractice. The police also noted down their names, address and mobile numbers. The cops were dressed as civilians to conceal their identity.