Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Aryaman enjoys Pav Bhaji and Golgappe at fair in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Aryaman Scindia, son of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, suddenly visited fair in Gwalior last night. During excursion, Aryaman Scindia talked to vendors about their businesses and family.

District in-charge minister Tulsi Ram Silawat joined Aryaman Scindia in Fair excursion. Instead of visiting with vehicle, they both walked to the fair.

During the visit, Aryaman Scindia reached the Madras cafe of his supporter Anil Puniyani, where he ate “Pav Bhaji” and “Golgappe” along with Tulsi Ram Silawat.

Crowd gathered after getting news of Aryaman Scindia's arrival

As citizens of Gwalior got Aryaman Scindia’s arrival news, crowd of tourists started gathering around him. Roads were blocked in some places because of the crowd.

Last month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda inaugurated Gwalior trade fair with MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar. Video of Scindia frying Garadu on a cart went viral on social media.

