e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Aryaman enjoys Pav Bhaji and Golgappe at fair in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Aryaman enjoys Pav Bhaji and Golgappe at fair in Gwalior

Aryaman Scindia ate Pav Bhaji along with Golgappe at one of his supporter Anil Puniyani's shop.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Aryaman Scindia, son of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, suddenly visited fair in Gwalior last night. During excursion, Aryaman Scindia talked to vendors about their businesses and family.

District in-charge minister Tulsi Ram Silawat joined Aryaman Scindia in Fair excursion. Instead of visiting with vehicle, they both walked to the fair.

During the visit, Aryaman Scindia reached the Madras cafe of his supporter Anil Puniyani, where he ate “Pav Bhaji” and “Golgappe” along with Tulsi Ram Silawat.

Crowd gathered after getting news of Aryaman Scindia's arrival

As citizens of Gwalior got Aryaman Scindia’s arrival news, crowd of tourists started gathering around him. Roads were blocked in some places because of the crowd.

Last month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda inaugurated Gwalior trade fair with MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar. Video of Scindia frying Garadu on a cart went viral on social media.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ramcharitmanas row, Case lodged against Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya, eight...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Aryaman enjoys Pav Bhaji and Golgappe at fair in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Aryaman enjoys Pav Bhaji and Golgappe at fair in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: AAP will contest assembly elections from all seats, says Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep...

Madhya Pradesh: AAP will contest assembly elections from all seats, says Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep...

Khelo India 2022: Boxing matches conclude, Madhya Pradesh contestants win 13 medals

Khelo India 2022: Boxing matches conclude, Madhya Pradesh contestants win 13 medals

"Khelo India Youth Games gives the feel of international competitions", says Indian hockey’s U-21...

Bhopal: Ready to join hands with Bharti to put an end to drinking menace in state, says Congress MLA...

Bhopal: Ready to join hands with Bharti to put an end to drinking menace in state, says Congress MLA...