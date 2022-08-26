Madhya Pradesh: One drowns in ballast quarry in Burhanpur

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person who had gone to bathe his bulls drowned in a ballast quarry in Burhanpur district on Friday morning. Two persons were rescued with the help of villagers.

According to information, the tragic incident was reported at Dongargaon village, about 17-kilometre away from Burhanpur district headquarters.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh, son of Baliram, while Santosh, son of Neemchand Panwar and Pawan, son of Dayaram, who started drowning in their attempt to save Mahesh were somehow rescued by villagers.

Villagers informed that at around 7 am, Mahesh and two others went to the ballast quarry along with their bulls to bathe on the occasion of the Pola festival in the region.

According to the villagers, there is a big ballast mine near Dongargaon Phate. This mine has been closed for a long time. There is no wire fencing either. Due to the crater here, a lot of rainwater has accumulated.

Meanwhile, as soon as Mahesh entered the water, he starts drowning. Looking at him, Santosh entered into the water to save him, but he also lost balance and starts drowning, Pawan also tried to save both of them, but he also came into a state of drowning.

People who were standing near the ballast mine raised alarm and saw a large crowd of people gathered.

District panchayat member Anil Rathore, reached the spot, along with some divers. He along with the divers rescued Pawan and Santosh, but Mahesh was already died by then. The body of the youth was taken to the district hospital. Where his post-mortem was conducted, while Pawan and Santosh were admitted to the district hospital.

