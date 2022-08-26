Bhopal: AIIMS performs pancreas hydatid cyst surgery by Keyhole method

AIIMS, Bhopal |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Team of doctors from the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology has successfully performed pancreas hydatid cyst surgery which is a rare disease of the pancreas by laparoscopic method (keyhole surgery).

Only 33 cases are reported across the globe in the last 10 years. Recently, this case study has been published by the Korean Association of Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery in its international journal.

According to AIIMS, a young female patient was suffering from pain in the abdomen due collection of fluid in the pancreas for many months. Earlier she was diagnosed as pseudocyst of the pancreas due to acute pancreatitis and received treatment at other places but there was no relief in symptoms.

She then consulted in the department of Surgical Gastroenterology, AIIMS, Bhopal where she was diagnosed with a rare disease of the pancreas which is known as the hydatid cyst.

A team of doctors in the department decided to remove this cyst by laparoscopic (keyhole surgery) method and successfully removed the cyst. This operation was difficult as the cyst was large and it was involving the part of the pancreas that was close to major vessels and other vital structures.

Department of Anaesthesia contributed to conduct this difficult operation successfully. Department of Radiodiagnosis and Pathology of AIIMS, Bhopal especially contributed to making the correct diagnosis.

Hydatid cyst disease occurs from the infection of a worm. This mainly affects the liver. Involvement of the pancreas is very rare.