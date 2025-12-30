 MP News: Ambedkar–Manusmriti Row Escalates, Savarna Groups Court Arrest In Bhind
MP News: Ambedkar–Manusmriti Row Escalates, Savarna Groups Court Arrest In Bhind

MP News: Ambedkar–Manusmriti Row Escalates, Savarna Groups Court Arrest In Bhind

The row began on Sunday after the Bhim Army burnt the Manusmriti in Shivpuri, triggering protests by the Savarna community in Bhind. During a protest at Parade Chowk, Banti Purohit, district vice-president of Parashuram Sena, attempted to burn a poster of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and was detained by police. An FIR was later registered against him following demands by the Bhim Army.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ambedkar–Manusmriti Row Escalates, Savarna Groups Court Arrest In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions continued in Bhind on Tuesday over Ambedkar–Manusmriti controversy, as members of Parashuram Sena, Shriram Sena and Savarna Army reached Kotwali police station and courted arrest while carrying copies of the Manusmriti.

On Tuesday, Banti Purohit surrendered before the police and was released on bail after legal formalities. Addressing the media, Parashuram Sena leaders said disrespect to Hindu scriptures would not be tolerated, while maintaining they were not opposed to any caste or religion.

Former councillor Mukesh Garg claimed there was no caste tension in the district and alleged attempts were made to disturb social harmony for political gain.

