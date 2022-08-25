Bhopal: ‘Adivasi jungle rakhwala re…, Jungle ki seva mor dharm hai…’, School students present folk songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 38 Students of class 6th to 12th from eight schools in the city have taken part in a folk song competition themed on ‘Eco friendly Life of Tribes’.

The students have presented various songs which elaborated the eco-friendly life of tribes. They included ‘Bastermocho..,’ ‘Paryavaran bachaye ho...,’ ‘Adivasi adivasi hamua adivasi re..,’ ‘Adivasi jungle rakhwala re…,’ and ‘Jungle ki seva mor dharm hai…’.

The event, organised by Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal was held on its premises on Thursday.

Samiridhi Tekam from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sehore won the first prize. Mehvish Rizvi from Bal Bharti Public School, Bhopal, Prakhar Pandit from St. Joseph Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Kolar, Bhopal bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

Pihu Soni from Bal Bharti Public School, Bhopal, ArharvParmalkar from IES Public School, Bhopal, Purvi Pathak from KendriyaVidyalaya No. 3, Bhopal won the consolation prizes.

Music Instructor of Jawahar Bal Bhawan, Bhopal, Vijay Sapre, music teacher, Scholars Home Public School, Bhopal, Iqrar Hussain and Scientist-C, Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal Beenish Rafat were jury members of the contest.

Scientist-in-charge of the museum, Manoj Kumar Sharma detailed the role of tribal society towards the environment conservation. Manik Lal Gupta, Scientist-C coordinated the contest.