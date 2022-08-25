Bhopal: MP records 27% surplus rainfall; yet 15 districts rain deficient

Pic Representation | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

Following bumper rains this season, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 27% surplus rainfall till August 25. East division has recorded 10% surplus while West division recorded 43% surplus rainfall, according to Meteorological department report.

The state recorded 925.7mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 725.1mm. East division recorded 873.7mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 795.5mm rainfall. West divisions 965.7mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 674.6mm.

As many as 15 districts still have deficit in terms of average rainfall. Alirajpur (-29%), Datia (-31%), Dhar(-6%) Gwalior (-5%), Jhabua(-18%) in West division recorded deficit rainfall.

While in East division, Tikamgarh(-17%),Singrauli (-11%), Sidhi(-28%), Satna(-14%), Rewa (-27%), Katni(-10%), Jabalpur(-1%), Dindori(-11%, Chhatarpur(-3%) and Damoh (-7%), too are rain deficient.

Recent, floods and heavy rains have caused damage to houses, household items and crops in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said for the survey to assess the damage caused to damaged houses and crops. Financial assistance should be given by conducting a survey, he added during during ground surveys.

Teams of police, administration, home guards are engaged in relief and rescue work in the flood affected areas. Roads, bridges, culverts have been damaged at many places. Electricity and drinking water supply has been affected. Sanitation work is be done on priority after the flood water recedes.