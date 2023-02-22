Madhya Pradesh: One dead, three injured as fire crackers in car catch fire in Khategaon

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and three others, including two minors, were seriously injured after fire crackers stored in Tavera car caught fire in Nemawar village of Dewas district. The deceased was identified as Sawan, 25, of Nemawar village was a member of a wedding party, said Nemawar police.

According to information, a marriage took place on Wednesday in family of Bondar Gurjar, who lives in Nemawar's Ward No. 9. The procession was about to leave the house for Somgaon, close to Khategaon.

The vehicle was stuffed with firecrackers and explosives for “gajkundi”. However, there was a blast in the vehicle even before the procession left. Car’s roof was blown away by the blast creating panic.

Nemawar police have registered a case. There was a scream as soon as the explosion happened. People took the four injured to hospital. A young man was referred to Indore in a critical condition, where he died.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and checked the vehicle. On the report of driver Kamlesh, the police registered a case against Bondar Gurjar, who kept firecrackers in the vehicle.

Family members claimed that at the time of explosion, deceased Sawan was in the car.

Sawan (21) of Nemawar died in this explosion. He was the only brother among three sisters. He used to work at a pipe/machinery shop. The wedding was taking place in his locality, so he was also going with the procession by car.

Three injured includes, Shubham, 18, Nikhil, 15, son of Dunesh Gurjar and Lucky, 15, son of Gopal Gurjar. All three are residents of Mela Road, Nemawar.