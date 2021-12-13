Madhya Pradesh: One dead, three held, main accused on the run in firing at marriage incident

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot following an argument over telecast of jailed self-styled godman Rampal's discourse being shown on an LCD screen during a marriage function in Mandsaur on Monday, said the police.

The incident took place in Bhainsoda Mandi village under Bhanpura police station limits, some 150 kilometres from Mandsaur district headquarters on Sunday. Cases were registered against 15 people, three of whom have been arrested, an official said.

Rampal, who had an ashram in Barwala in Hisar in Haryana, was arrested in November 2014 following allegations of murders in premises and was later sentenced to life imprisonment without remission in 2018 for murder, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy.

"Main accused Shailendra Meena, who had shot 55-year-old Devilal Meena, former sarpanch of Jamonia village, during the dispute is still absconding. Devilal was declared dead by doctors after being referred to a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan. A case was registered against 15 people and three have been arrested," Bhanpura police station in-charge Gopal Suryavanshi said on Monday.

The arrested accused were identified as Kamal Patidar, Lalit Suthar, and Mangal, he said.

Earlier on Monday, SP Sunil Kumar Pandey said taht some 200 people attended the marriage function and a group of villagers opposed the discourse of Rampal being shown on an LCD screen, leading to an argument and firing. A video of the incident has also emerged in which the accused is seen holding a gun.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:20 PM IST