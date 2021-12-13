Madhya Pradesh: 20 central jail prisoners release on parole move freely in Jabalpur, crime branch starts search

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): 20 central jail prisoners who had been released on parole had not returned to the central jail for the last 25 years in Jabalpur.

The central jail administration has sought help from the Jabalpur police to caught the missing prisoners.

Taking cognizance into the matter, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna has instructed the crime branch to apprehend the prisoners.

The jail administration had released all these prisoners on parole in view of their behavior in the jail.

Earlier, after being released on parole, the prisoners used to come back to jail. The prisoners had won the trust of the jail administration. After which the Jail administration had allowed 20 prisoners to go out of jail on parole in different-different years. But the prisoners took advantage and they have not returned to the jail yet.

Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel said that a team has been formed and started a search operation to nab the missing prisoners.

