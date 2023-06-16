Madhya Pradesh: Old Woman Throws Rs 500 Notes Before Police Station, Accuses Cops Of Corruption In Neemuch

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation prevailed outside Cantt police station in Neemuch after an old woman threw Rs 500 notes on road, accusing the local police of demanding money for initiating action against her own son.

The incident reported late on Thursday evening led to a huge gathering outside the police station creating huge traffic jam at the scene.

In her complaint, Shantibai Lot claimed that she was repeatedly beaten by her son Ashish Lot. She claimed that despite repeated complaints, the police were yet to act against his son.

“Whenever I asked cops to act against my unruly son, they demanded money. That's why, today I’d brought Rs 25,000 in a bundle of 500-500 currency and threw it on the road in front of the police station,” Shantibai said.

Shantibai, a retired NCC employee, had come to the police station on her scooty and also had a stick with her. The woman accused the police of corruption and also slammed the state government. She also raised questions on the Ladli Behna scheme saying that she does not need Rs 1,000.

Head constable Surendra Singh said that there was a dispute between the woman and her son Ashish, who works as a dance teacher in Neemuch. He further said that about six months back, she had lodged a complaint against her son and the matter was pending before the court. In her complaint, she claimed that her son had withdrawn money from her bank account.

