Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members Of Looteri Dulhan Gang Arrested In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa cops arrested four persons and claimed to have busted a looteri dulhan gang.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after Govind Malviya of Mahua village in Mandsaur filed a complaint with the police.

Malviya said that he had tied the knot with Shanu Sharma of Khargone on May 28, 2022.

At the time of marriage, Malviya gave Rs 3,70,000 to agents Neetesh, Sunil, Rohit and Sakshi.

After marriage, Shanu lived with her in-laws for two months and then disappeared with cash on August 11, 2022.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120b and 34 of the IPC.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a special team led by Manasa police station in-charge RC Dangi was constituted. Acting on a tip-off, police reached Bhadwamata temple to prevent a fake marriage and nabbed Sakshi Upadhyaya and produced her before a court.

The police later arrested Sunil Bhil and Rohit Solanki of Rahimpura (Khargone) and Nitesh Balai of Mangrul Road.

SP Neemuch announced a reward for Manasa team. Station in-charge Dangi said that the modus operandi of the gang was to trap man in search of a bride. Victims were cheated in the name of marriage and later the Looteri Dulhan (bride) used to escape with valuables and cash with the other gang members.