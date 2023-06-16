 Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members Of Looteri Dulhan Gang Arrested In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 4 Members Of Looteri Dulhan Gang Arrested In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members Of Looteri Dulhan Gang Arrested In Neemuch

At the time of marriage, Malviya gave Rs 3,70,000 to agents Neetesh, Sunil, Rohit and Sakshi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa cops arrested four persons and claimed to have busted a looteri dulhan gang.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after Govind Malviya of Mahua village in Mandsaur filed a complaint with the police.

Malviya said that he had tied the knot with Shanu Sharma of Khargone on May 28, 2022.

At the time of marriage, Malviya gave Rs 3,70,000  to agents Neetesh, Sunil, Rohit and Sakshi.

After marriage, Shanu lived with her in-laws for two months and then disappeared with cash on August 11, 2022.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120b and 34 of the IPC.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a special team led by Manasa police station in-charge RC Dangi was constituted. Acting on a tip-off, police reached Bhadwamata temple to prevent a fake marriage and nabbed Sakshi Upadhyaya and produced her before a court.

The police later arrested Sunil Bhil and Rohit Solanki of Rahimpura (Khargone) and Nitesh Balai of Mangrul Road.

SP Neemuch announced a reward for Manasa team. Station in-charge Dangi said that the modus operandi of the gang was to trap man in search of a bride. Victims were cheated in the name of marriage and later the Looteri Dulhan (bride) used to escape with valuables and cash with the other gang members.

Read Also
On Cam: Narottam Mishra Orders ADG Probe After Indore Police Lathi-Charge At Protesting Bajrang Dal...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Old Woman Throws Rs 500 Notes Before Police Station, Accuses Cops Of Corruption In...

Madhya Pradesh: Old Woman Throws Rs 500 Notes Before Police Station, Accuses Cops Of Corruption In...

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Madhya Pradesh: Samiti Demands Repair Of Diversion Route, Narmada Bridge In Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Samiti Demands Repair Of Diversion Route, Narmada Bridge In Sanawad