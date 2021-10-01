Madhya Pradesh: Objections invited from public to new map of Master Plan-2021

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Town and Country Planning Department has sought suggestions\objections from the public to the new map prepared after the inclusion of 79 villages in the city areas in the Master Plan-2021.

SK Mudgal, joint director of Town and Country Planning Department, informed that the present land use for the additional 79 villages included in the planning area of city’s Development (Master) Plan 2021 is prepared under sub-section (1) of section 15 of the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act 1973.

He said that a copy of the map is available at the office of the divisional commissioner, district collector, office of joint director, TNCP, commissioner IMC, chief municipal officers of Sanwer and Depalpur and chief municipal officers of Hatod and Rau Nagar Panchayat.

If anyone wants to make any objection or suggestion related to the present land use map prepared above, then they can send in hard and soft copies to the office of the joint director, TNCP in 30 days.

Joint Director Mudgal said that additional 79 villages have been included in the planning area of the city’s Master Plan 2021.

They include Phulkardia, Mali Barodia, Khemana, Hingonia Khurd, Balyakhedi, Hingonya, Bisankheda, Khatrikhedi, Begumkhedi, Jhalaria, Chauhankhedi, Ramgarh, Ambamalya, Gari Pipalya, Updinatha, Songir, Hasakhedi, Khurd Bijdah, Khurd, Ashrad, Ashravad, Khatrikhedi, Chauhankhedi, Ramgarh, Ambamalya, Songir, , Kapalyakhedi, Songuradia, Dhamnay, Ujjaini, Sonvay, Dharnavad, Savlyakhedi, Hatod, Boria, Khajuria, Kankaria, Bordia, Sagwal, Satlana, Kharwakhedi, Mundla

Dostdar, Palia Haider, Puwardakhed, Buranakhedi, Sahurda, Boria, Khajuria , Chitkana, Indore, Pitawali, Ringnodia, Muradpura, Barodia Aima, Amlikheda, Todi, Khakhrod, Rampipalya, Pandya Bajrang, Panchdeharia, Jassa Kardia, Gari Pipalya, Bijukhedi, Dhabali, Mundlabagh, Sulakhedi, Badawli elders, Arjuna, Kadawali elders, , Pir Karadia, Dakachya, Barlai Jagir, Magarkheda, Borsi, Aurangpura, Muradpura, Pipalya Jhagdu, Mohammadpur alias Londia, Singavada, Naugaon, Rajpura alias Rayatpura, Gurdakhedi, Rojdi, Kalmer Badhi and Panaud villages are included.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:46 AM IST