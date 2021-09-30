Madhya Pradesh: EOW raids Town and Country Planning official's house

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Ujjain team raided several places of Dewas town and country planning cartographer Vijay Dariyani on Thursday morning. The team of Ujjain EOW led by SP Dilip Soni raided Dariyani’s Dewas residence as well as his Ashish Nagar residence in Indore.

Here in Indore, the team confiscated documents of illegal properties worth crores, three cars, about one and a half lakh rupees in cash. Some files and maps of town planning have also been found from the residence of Indore.

In the preliminary investigation, property worth crores and a large amount of foreign liquor and many means of comfort have been found in the house. A shop in Zodiac Mall, a plot of 4000 square feet in Nayta Mundla, a property located in the posh colony have been found.

Two years ago, Daryani had renovated the old house of Ashish Nagar by investing Rs 2 crores. Cameras were installed all around the house.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:32 PM IST