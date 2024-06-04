Madhya Pradesh: NTPC's Girl Empowerment Mission Touches New Heights In Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of every girl lies a power so divine, a force that cannot be contained, a spirit that will shine. With determination as her compass and love as her guide, she walks the path of greatness, side by side.

NTPC Khargone once again comes together to hold a ladder for the girl children from the project-affected villages of Khargone STPS, helping them reach unimagined heights. The Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) 2024, a month-long flagship NTPC initiative, commenced on May 15.

This year, 41 girl children from surrounding villages such as Arsi, Jamniya, Dalchi, Chonglafalya, Khedi, Dhabad, Lalyachpad, and Selda, aged 10 to 12, were identified for the mission. These girls will be equipped with skills and knowledge in areas like yoga, self-defence, basic English, Hindi, mathematics, science, general knowledge, and life skills, along with training in dance, drama, and music.

Khushi, an 11-year-old child with eyes full of dreams, is one of the most enthusiastic participants in this month-long mission. "Many elder sisters from my village, who were part of previous years' GEM workshops, appreciated the camp. They learned different dance forms to trending songs, and from the beginning, I was excited about this! I am grateful to NTPC Khargone as they let me join the programme knowing my hearing issues. I had difficulty hearing from a very early age, and doctors suggested I should wear hearing aids. Villagers look at me like a creature from another planet, but thankfully NTPC doesnít think of me like that. I am playing, studying, and dancing like everyone else," said Khushi, who suffers from severe sensorineural hearing loss.

Khushi is now a crucial part of Batch III - GEM 2024. Being a zestful kid, she is participating in every activity and inspiring others to do so. NTPC Khargone, which also believes in disability inclusion, is proud to organise the flagship Girl Empowerment Mission and be part of bringing out such talent, acting as a ladder towards success throughout their lives.