Youth And Women Empowerment My Priority: Pallavi Dempo

South Goa has two first time entrants. The Congress has fielded a Kargil hero Captain Viriato Fernandes and the BJP, a corporate lady from the Dempo family, Pallavi Dempo. Ms Dempo, who is one the richest candidates in the third phase spoke about her step into the new arena and her goals.

FPJ: What made you take a decision to step into politics?

Dempo: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India, I see this as an opportunity to contribute to our nation's progress. I was also inspired by the selfless & visionary leadership of Shri Manoharbhai Parrikar. Also, my motivation comes from a lifelong commitment to social service and a desire to make a larger impact on society.

FPJ: How has life changed for you since you filled in your nominations?

Dempo: I have plunged wholeheartedly into this. It’s a new learning experience for me. I am touched by the love and affection shown by all the people I have been meeting. The people have welcomed me with open arms, showered me with so much love and affection - you have all seen that. I am particularly touched by the love and blessings showered on me by elderly people who want this daughter of South Goa to succeed.

FPJ: Tell us about your background. What did you study and want to become as a child?

Dempo: I graduated in Chemistry and then went on to pursue an MBA from the MIT University, Pune. I always wanted to serve the community and I am happy that I could do what I always aspired to via my business interests, my social service, and now via my journey in BJP.

FPJ: You have many corporate responsibilities. What happens to all of that if you win the seat?

Dempo: My first and foremost priority will always be the people of South Goa. With effective time management, delegation and support of family, I will devote myself completely to the new role in politics.

FPJ: What are the issues close to you in your constituency?

Dempo: During my meeting with people in South Goa, numerous issues have been raised. I am all for sustainable development of Goa, and projects that are better for Goa and Goans. I will also work on empowerment of women through education and training.

FPJ: Do you think it is an advantage for a person not in the political field to get better work done since the person looks at problems with a fresh approach?

Dempo: There is a place for the wisdom of the experienced, as also for the fresh perspectives and fresh approach brought in by the new. This blend of new insights and traditional wisdom can lead to more comprehensive and effective governance.

FPJ: What are the solutions you will work on for some your problems in the constituency?

Dempo: I assure you that I will engage with people, consult with their elected representatives and the district officials to find a solution to problems. It may be premature to talk about solutions at this stage .

FPJ: Any special focus on education that you will want to work on?

Dempo: We have to ensure young citizens have the opportunity to develop skills and earn while they learn, have high-quality education, world-class sports facilities, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

FPJ: What about youth unemployment? Any solutions?

Dempo: It is Modi ji’s guarantee that we will have more skill development initiatives, world-class sports facilities, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for all youth. We must stop opposing all development projects so more jobs can be created in Goa,however development cannot be at the cost of environmental degradation and should be balanced with sustainable development.

FPJ: South Goa seats moves between congress and BJP. What would you consider your advantage this year?

Dempo: With Modiji’s vision and relentless work, the nation has seen a massive transformation over the last ten years at an unprecedented speed and scale. This development has also brought about a significant transformation in mindset - everyone in India is optimistic. Everyone can see the development work done by Modiji.

Our campaign is our report card, of both PM Modi and the Double Engine Govt, as well as the vision for a Viksit Bharat. I am confident people of South Goa will vote for Modi ji by voting for BJP and me. You have already seen the unprecedented numbers in which people came to listen to Modiji.