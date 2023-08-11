Madhya Pradesh: NTPC REL Secures Bid For 80 MW Floating Solar Project At Omkareshwar Reservoir

FPJ

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Renewable Energy Limited is the successful bidder for 80 MW Floating Solar capacity at Omkareshwar Reservoir in Khandwa district.

The bidding was conducted on August 8 by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), the JV Company of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. The discovered tariff is Rs 3.80 per kWh and the energy generated from the project shall be used by MP state DISCOMs.

With completion of this project, the floating solar capacity of NTPC shall be 342 MW. The biggest Floating Solar project in the country is of 100 MW capacity located at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana.

As on date, NTPC Group has 3.3 GW RE operational capacity, 20 GW RE capacity in pipeline, including 4 GW Energy Storage System and country’s first Green Hydrogen based PNG blending project.

NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032 and be a major player in Green Hydrogen Technology and Energy Storage domain.

Read Also MP: MLA Birla Lays Foundation Stone Under Jal Jeevan Mission In Sanawad

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Sendhwa: Municipality Organises Direct Telecast Of CM's Programme

Hundreds of Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries from Sendhwa of Barwani district were elated on receiving third instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana.

On Thursday, municipality on Thursday organised a direct telecast of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's programme. At the end, they took oath with the National Flag and soil of the country in hand.

According to information received from municipality, live telecast of the third instalment of Chief Minister Chouhan's multipurpose Ladli Behna Yojana was arranged in the municipality auditorium. Municipality chairperson Basanti Bai Yadav said, “I am happy that today our sisters are smiling. Today they are becoming self-dependent.”

“Use this money for a good cause. Try to save also. This amount will be useful,” Yadav said. Vice president, corporators, along with the employees, Ladli Behna and Women and Child Development officers were also present.