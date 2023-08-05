 Madhya Pradesh: Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of State Agricultural Marketing Board In Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of State Agricultural Marketing Board In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of State Agricultural Marketing Board In Sendhwa

Organic farming more profitable to farmers: Ghanshyam Paliwal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): To mark golden jubilee of State Agricultural Marketing Board, Sendhwa Krishi Upaj Mandi committee organised a special farmer’s seminar. Municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav was the chief guest. Addressing the event, Ghanshyam Paliwal gave details of benefits of organic agriculture to farmers. By cutting down on the use of chemicals, organic farming helps improve overall health of the soil, overall production and farmer’s income, he said.

Ranjit Patel highlighted various schemes of Krishi Upaj Mandi and use of Farm Gate App. Former president Badriprasad Sharma emphasised on mutual harmony and smooth functioning of mandi activities. Cotton Traders Association president Govind Goyal gave details of exemption provided by the government in mandi tax on cotton produce. Traders, farmers, laborers and others were also felicitated with citations and mementoes for their services. Around 100 saplings were planted on mandi premises to mark Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Former mandi president Badri Prasad Sharma, Ghanshyam Paliwal, Goods Traders Association president Umesh Garg and former municipal vice president Chhotu Chowdhary besides farmers, traders and mandi official attended the event. At the end, Kailash Singar presented vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Samrasta Yatra Accorded Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Co-ordination Must For Smooth Functioning Of Mandi: MLA Birla

Madhya Pradesh: Co-ordination Must For Smooth Functioning Of Mandi: MLA Birla

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Leader Dodiyar Booked For Pressurising Complainant Into Withdrawing FIR In...

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Leader Dodiyar Booked For Pressurising Complainant Into Withdrawing FIR In...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Organ Donation A Life Saver For Patients Battling Organ Failure’ In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Organ Donation A Life Saver For Patients Battling Organ Failure’ In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Five Held Stealing Scrap From DAP Plant In Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: Five Held Stealing Scrap From DAP Plant In Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh's Garoth Mandi Records Increased Arrival Of Agri Produce: MLA

Madhya Pradesh's Garoth Mandi Records Increased Arrival Of Agri Produce: MLA