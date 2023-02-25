Madhya Pradesh: NTPC ranked No 1 IPP globally by S&P Platts in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Limited, the country’s largest power generating company has been ranked No1 independent power producer and energy trader globally in The S&P Global Commodity Insights Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings-2022.

NTPC is not just India’s largest power producer; it is one of the key pillars sustaining India’s economic growth and development. With a share of 17% of the installed capacity, NTPC currently contributes 24% of the total electricity produced in India. NTPC’s goal has always been to deliver power that is economical, efficient, and ecologically sustainable. To meet this objective, it offers a diversified energy mix comprising gas, wind, solar, hydro, floating solar and coal.

By 2032, NTPC is targeting non-fossil fuel-based capacity to make up nearly 50 per cent of the company’s portfolio, which includes renewable energy capacity of 60 GW and total portfolio of 130 GW. In terms of scale, efficiency, and energy generation from cleaner and greener sources, the company leads India's energy transition. It has teamed with NITI Aayog for the Net Energy Zero effort.