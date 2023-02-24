Madhya Pradesh: JCB, 3 tractors used for illegal sand mining seized in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Mineral Department, during a patrolling operation on Thursday night seized 8 vehicles including a JCB and three tractors being used for illegal mining and transportation of construction materials (Muram).

Mineral officer Sawan Chouhan said that acting on reliable information, regarding illegal mining and transportation of Muram, the team rushed to the scene in Kasrawad area and seized an excavator (JCB) and three tractors used in illegal mining process and impounded the vehciles at Kasrawad police station.

Similarly, the team reached Barwaha via Mandleshwar where three dumpers involved in illegal mining and transportation of the sand near Okhleshwar temple were seized and impounded at Balwara police station. Two cases under relevant sections of MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining Transport and Storage) Rules 2022 were registered. Despite patrolling of police teams, there has illegal mining of sand in river Narmada continues unabated destroying the bio-diversity of the area.

