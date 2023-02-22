Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Admin pushes for ‘home stay’ on Narmada bank to attract global tourists...

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to attract international tourists, MP tourism Board has launched ‘home stay’ initiative in villages for the guests as well as tourists.

The state government has partnered local “Bakri Chhap” organization into convincing locals to convert their house into a gram stay/home stay/ farm stay for rural tourism.

District Panchayat (Khargone) CEO Jyoti Sharma on Tuesday ordered village survey, spot inspection after preparing a detailed action plan for the same. In compliance with above instructions, district-level teams have been approaching residents of Bothu, Nawadataudi, Matmoor, Ladvi and Bakwan villages (situated on the bank of the Narmada) and apprising them about the benefits of the scheme.

District panchayat technical assistant Neeraj Amjhare said that the scheme was launched with the aim to provide comfortable home stay facilities/ establishments and employment opportunities at the local level.

Under the scheme, five new home stays and two farm stays, including Tarangini Farm stay in Matmoor of Maheshwar and Shiva Reva Farm stay in Bothu were ready for visitors.

The basic idea was to provide clean and affordable place for tourists, including opportunities for foreign tourists to stay with an Indian family to experience Indian customs, traditions and relish authentic Indian Cuisine such as Amadiki Bhaji, Jowar Roti, art, handicrafts, folk music and dance.

Representatives of Bakri Chhap organisation, including Dr Aditya Ranjan, Deepak Dubey, Dongargaon gram panchayat sarpanch, deputy Sarpanch, secretary and employment assistant were present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: FIR on 116 illegal colonies in three urban bodies in Khargone

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)