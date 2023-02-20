Madhya Pradesh: FIR on 116 illegal colonies in three urban bodies in Khargone

Photo: Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Action has been initiated to provide civic infrastructure in illegal colonies that came into existence till December 2016, said Khargone municipality chief municipal officer (CMO) Priyanka Patel.

Patel said that according to provisions laid down in Section 339C of the MP Municipal Act, 1961, a letter has been written to station in-charge for registering the complaint.

There are 86 such illegal colonies under Khargone urban bodies, while 26 such colonies have been identified in Sanawad municipality and four in Barwah.

Illegal colonies in Barwah Nagar include Indrapuri Colony, Ejaz Ali's Adarsh Colony and Babulal Punamchandra Chhote Lal Chauhan Gulabsingh Shankar Singh and Warco City.

Illegal colonies in Sanawad

According to information received from the municipality Darbar, Gayatri, Vaishnav, New Jain, Pandit, Dassani, Narmada Vihar, New Solanki, Airan, Saad, Solanki Colony Khargone Road, Gehlot, Bank, Prayag Park, Behind Prayag Park, New Narmada Vihar, Kanchanbagh, Parikh, Ayodhya Basti, Kasam, Baheti, Adwal, MD Jain, Dhanni Nagar, Bhairav ??Colony and Chandnipura.

These are illegal colonies of Khargone Nagar

According to the information received from Municipality Khargone , Suraj Colony near Sukhpuri Grid , BK Nagar , Kasrawad Road Shakti Nagar , Gulab Nagar , Sai Nath , Ashirwad , Gokul Nagar , Saket Nagar , Mangrul Road Ashadham , near Vallabh Nagar and Shri Krishna of Mangrok Road . Nagar , Hinglaj Nagar , Vidya Nagar , Vallabh Nagar , Gauridham , Gokuldham Colony , Avnigram , Chameli Ki Bari , Chauhan Ki Bari , Annapurna Nagar Tagai Colony , BTI Road Ambika Nagar , Surti Nagar , Ganga Nagar , Balaji Nagar , Kamla Nagar , Nageshwar , Sanawad Road and Jaitapur Balaji Puram , Vaishali Nagar , Dwarkadham Jaitapur , Jaitapur Saket Nagar , Madhuban Dham , Near Old Housing Board , Jaitapur Brajdham , Parsai Colony , Sanawad Road Gayatri Nagar , Sanawad Road Patel Nagar , Shivram Nagar , Yamuna Kunj , Kiran Ramlal Parmar and Anil 's father Gulshankar Upadhyay 's Adarsh Nagar , Satkripa Nagar , Khandwa Road Vishnupuri , Shreeji Colony , Rishika Nagar , Jilani Nagar , Karim Nagar , thus a total of 86 illegal colonies of Khargone Nagar have been identified .

