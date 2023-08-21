 Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Officials Visit Aastha Gram
Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Officials Visit Aastha Gram

It runs over 55 projects ranging from education to daily know-how necessities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Officials Visit Aastha Gram | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Officials from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Khargone visited Aastha Gram Trust on Sunday. Aastha Gram Trust NGO works for the uplift of people living in nearby villages, specially-abled children and also nomad tribal living in the nearby land.

It runs over 55 projects ranging from education to daily know-how necessities. Kuku Dwivedi is the current chief coordinator of the trust after Anuradha.

Dignitaries were welcomed by flower bouquets, specially made by the children and drum beats. Students showcased their talent through various programmes, including Malkham.

R K Kanojia, executive director Khargone, P K Laad, general manager (TS), Mandeep Singh Chhabra, general manager (O&M), V Mohan, general manager (operation), Ajay Singh Yadav, general manager (maintenance & FM) and other senior dignitaries graced the occasion and had lunch with all the 230 students of the trust.

NTPC Khargone also distributed several kgs of wheat, flour and rice as well. Coordinators were well appreciated by the NTPC team.

