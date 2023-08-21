Bhopal: Shivraj Distributes Appointment Letters To Over 5k Teachers; PM Modi Addresses Virtually

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The training-cum-orientation program for newly appointed teachers has commenced at the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi School located in BHEL on Monday. In the program, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed appointment letters to 5,580 newly appointed teachers for the 2023-24 session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated virtually in the program.

During this event, the Chief Minister addressed the newly appointed teachers in their training program, encouraging excellence in teaching and inspiring them to bring innovative dimensions to education.

The Minister of Tribal Affairs, Meena Singh, and the State Minister of School Education, Indar Singh Parmar, were present at the event.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chouhan, the state is progressing progressively in the field of health and medical education. When CM Chouhan assumed office, there were only 5 medical colleges in the state, which have now increased to 14. There are 12 private medical colleges in the state and about 10 medical colleges are under process. Sarang wished the newly appointed medical teachers a bright future.

