 Bhopal: CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To 287 Doctors
Bhopal: CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To 287 Doctors

Doctors panchayat to be convened soon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed appointment letters to doctors in a programme at CM House on Thursday.  In all 83 pediatricians, 76 surgeons and 128 dental surgeons received appointment letters.

CM said, “925 more doctors have been selected by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. A Doctors’ Panchayat will soon be organised to discuss the problems and expectations of doctors.

” CM said, “Around 3.60 crore Ayushman cards have been issued in Madhya Pradesh. We will ensure Ayushman cards are issued to everyone except those who are financially well-off. The treatment of complex diseases is very expensive. It is necessary to assure people that the government is with them.” CM also gave appointment letters to Assistant Microbiologist, 6 Assistant Public Analysts and 24 Assistant Drug Analysts under the Food and Drug Administration.

CM gave away appointment letters to surgery specialists Dr. Rajeev Kaneria, Dr. Namita Mishra, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Kaul, Child Specialist Dr. Sumitra Varshi, Dr. Indrajeet, Dental Surgeon Dr. Shivani Rai, Dr. Dheeraj Bhaiya Ji Dupare, Dr. Ritu Sharma, Assistant Microbiologist  Anshul Sharma, Assistant Drug Analyst  Mamta and Assistant Public Analyst  Chand Baiga.  

