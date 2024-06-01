Madhya Pradesh: Now, CUET PG Counselling Registration Date Extended, Window To Remain Open Till June 9

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has extended the deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG counselling applications after discovering that numerous students had mistakenly entered incorrect contact information during registration.

The university administration took swift action after it was brought to their attention that a significant number of students were unable to register for counselling due to erroneous mobile numbers and email addresses provided in their applications. Consequently, the deadline for registrations, originally set for May 31, has been extended until June 9, granting students additional time to rectify their contact details and complete the registration process.

Furthermore, in light of the extended application period, the university has adjusted the counselling schedule, with seat allotments now slated to commence on June 19 instead of the initial date of June 10. This adjustment aims to accommodate the revised timeline and ensure a smooth transition for all applicants.

According to officials, despite efforts to communicate the registration deadlines via mobile messages, emails, newspapers, and radio announcements, a concerning number of students and parents claim to have missed the notification. In response to the overwhelming requests for an extension, the university's admission committee convened and agreed to grant an additional window for registration.

Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja, the CUET coordinator at DAVV, emphasized that changes have been implemented to facilitate a fair and accessible counselling process. 'Applicants are expected to take advantage of the extended deadline and ensure accurate information in their registrations. The first phase of CUET counselling is now scheduled to take place between June 19 and 21, with merit determined based on the applications received within the extended timeframe,' he said.