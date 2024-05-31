Madhya Pradesh: Now, Holistic Progress Card For Classes 1 to 8

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has introduced implementation of the Holistic Progress Card (HPC) for students from classes 1 to 8. The initiative aims to track and promote the holistic development of students, encompassing academic performance, physical health, social-emotional skills, and overall literacy.

Inspired by a directive from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), this move is now being adopted by the MP Board, allowing its students to benefit from the HPC. The evaluation process under this system will be multifaceted, incorporating assessments from teachers, peers, and self-evaluations by the students themselves.

In this the achievements will be graded across several areas, including physical education, social-emotional development, academic studies, and more. The HPC will also consider examination scores, project marks, discipline, attendance, and other extracurricular activities.

NCERT has urged all states to adopt the Holistic Progress Card system to ensure a multidimensional approach to monitoring the progress of class 8 students starting this year. The officials of the department said that the progress cards will assess students through a variety of activities and provide comprehensive evaluations.