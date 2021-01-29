CBSE Class 10 and 12 board students to have a holistic progress report card: Union Minister of Education

Students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will have a holistic progress report card rather than the usual academic merit marksheet. The report will focus on cognitive, social and practical skills gained by students, discussed the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

In an interaction with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School complexes, New Delhi on Thursday, the union minister of education said, "The CBSE exam datesheet of Class 10 and 12 will be announced on February 2. Computerised affiliation system will be based on data analytics and self-disclosure of schools."

Recently, the minister had announced that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021. Practical examinations will begin from March 1. While the assessment of answer papers will be conducted as soon as the examinations are completed and results of the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be declared by July 15.

During the interaction on Thursday, the minister discussed that students who appear for the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be given a report card based on their holistic progress. The minister said, "The report card will not only highlight the merit-based performance of students but also give feedback regarding cognitive social, emotional and practical skills gained by students. The board will focus on capacity building and standardised criterion with a global benchmark."

In addition, the minister discussed the need to focus on innovations in assessment, reforms, and new curriculum pedagogies this year. The minister said, "The records of all CBSE students who enrolled in the span of last 45 years will be digitalised. This will help citizens who enrolled after 1975 to get certificates easily. Further, CBSE will train 10 lakh teachers in the coming year to meet the goals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020."

The CBSE has reduced 30 per cent of the curriculum for Classes 10 and 12 board exams due to the closure of offline lectures and shift to online education on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.