 Madhya Pradesh November 29 2025 Weather Update: Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Night; Sun Keeps Day Warm
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh November 29 2025 Weather Update: Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Night; Sun Keeps Day Warm

Madhya Pradesh November 29 2025 Weather Update: Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Night; Sun Keeps Day Warm

Kalyanpur of Shahdol was the coldest. The temperature here was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius. It was 6.5 degrees in Naugaon of Chhatarpur, 6.8 degrees in Rewa, 6.9 degrees in Umaria, 7.8 degrees in Khajuraho, 8.6 degrees in Malajkhand, 9 degrees in Datia, 9.3 degrees in Mandla and 9.6 degrees in Rajgarh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: State Gripped by Intense Cold Wave; Several Cities Break Records | Representational Image

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Sun continues to shine bright during the day while nights remain chilly across many parts of MP. Several cities recorded night temperatures below 10°C.

Two people have died in the last two days due to the severe cold in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP News: 2 Dozen Trains Cancelled From December 1 To February 28 Due To Winter Fog; Check List
article-image

According to the Meteorological Department, among major cities, Jabalpur recorded the lowest temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a temperature of 11 degrees Celsius after dropping four degrees overnight. Indore recorded 15.1 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 9.7 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 15.5 degrees Celsius. The remaining cities recorded temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius.

Kalyanpur of Shahdol was the coldest. The temperature here was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius. It was 6.5 degrees in Naugaon of Chhatarpur, 6.8 degrees in Rewa, 6.9 degrees in Umaria, 7.8 degrees in Khajuraho, 8.6 degrees in Malajkhand, 9 degrees in Datia, 9.3 degrees in Mandla and 9.6 degrees in Rajgarh.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Winter chill continues, several districts to see moderate to dense fog, says IMD
article-image

The state experienced a severe cold wave from November 6 to 22. It's worth noting that the state experienced a severe cold snap starting on November 6. Typically, the cold begins in the second half of November, but this time, the hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir experienced premature snowfall. This caused the icy winds to shiver even in Madhya Pradesh.

The intense cold continued until November 22nd, but after that, there was relief from the cold wave. This was due to a change in wind direction. This prevented cold winds from reaching Madhya Pradesh, providing relief from the cold wave. However, now a period of severe cold and cold waves will begin again. The Meteorological Department has predicted similar weather for the next two days. The period of severe cold will begin again from the first week of December.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 29 2025 Weather Update: Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Night; Sun...

Madhya Pradesh November 29 2025 Weather Update: Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Night; Sun...

Indore News: 181 Drivers Penalised For Parking In No-Parking Zones

Indore News: 181 Drivers Penalised For Parking In No-Parking Zones

MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

Indore News: Farmers Furious As Irrigation Supply Shifted To Night Hours

Indore News: Farmers Furious As Irrigation Supply Shifted To Night Hours

MP News: Teen Couple Dies On Railway Track In Meghnagar; Instagram Post Before Incident Points To...

MP News: Teen Couple Dies On Railway Track In Meghnagar; Instagram Post Before Incident Points To...