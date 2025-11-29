Madhya Pradesh November 29 2025 Weather Update: Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Night; Sun Keeps Day Warm

Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: State Gripped by Intense Cold Wave; Several Cities Break Records | Representational Image

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Sun continues to shine bright during the day while nights remain chilly across many parts of MP. Several cities recorded night temperatures below 10°C.

Two people have died in the last two days due to the severe cold in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, among major cities, Jabalpur recorded the lowest temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a temperature of 11 degrees Celsius after dropping four degrees overnight. Indore recorded 15.1 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 9.7 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 15.5 degrees Celsius. The remaining cities recorded temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius.

Kalyanpur of Shahdol was the coldest. The temperature here was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius. It was 6.5 degrees in Naugaon of Chhatarpur, 6.8 degrees in Rewa, 6.9 degrees in Umaria, 7.8 degrees in Khajuraho, 8.6 degrees in Malajkhand, 9 degrees in Datia, 9.3 degrees in Mandla and 9.6 degrees in Rajgarh.

The state experienced a severe cold wave from November 6 to 22. It's worth noting that the state experienced a severe cold snap starting on November 6. Typically, the cold begins in the second half of November, but this time, the hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir experienced premature snowfall. This caused the icy winds to shiver even in Madhya Pradesh.

The intense cold continued until November 22nd, but after that, there was relief from the cold wave. This was due to a change in wind direction. This prevented cold winds from reaching Madhya Pradesh, providing relief from the cold wave. However, now a period of severe cold and cold waves will begin again. The Meteorological Department has predicted similar weather for the next two days. The period of severe cold will begin again from the first week of December.