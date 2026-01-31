 MP News: Aalirajpur SP Bats For Eradicating Witch-Hunting, Substance Abuse In Nanpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Aalirajpur SP Bats For Eradicating Witch-Hunting, Substance Abuse In Nanpur | FP Photo

Nanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aalirajpur Police organized a public awareness program, “Apna Mansen, Apni Police (Abhimanyu Srijan Evam Samman),” at Nanpur police station premises on Saturday, aimed at strengthening trust between the police and the public. 

SP Raghuwansh Singh was the chief guest at the program and was warmly welcomed by local dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, SP Singh emphasized that education is the strongest tool for social progress and urged people to eradicate harmful practices like witch-hunting (daakan-dayan) and substance abuse. 

He also highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment and informed that police help desks have been set up in all police stations across the district for prompt grievance redressal.

On road safety, he introduced the innovative “Helmet Bank” initiative. It allows citizens to borrow helmets from police stations when needed. He stressed that the objective was not to fine people but to save lives.

Deputy SP (Women Safety) TC Panwar encouraged women to report crimes fearlessly. Nanpur TI Rajesh

Dawar and the district cyber cell team also educated citizens on digital fraud, warning them against fake video calls and “digital arrest” scams, and urged them to use helpline number 112 in emergencies.

