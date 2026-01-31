MP News: Gas Tanker Overturns, Highway Stretch Shut For Safety Inspection In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya pradesh): A gas tanker overturned near Phoolmal intersection in Jhabua on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Saturday morning. The administration immediately stopped all traffic movement on the route as a safety measure.

After getting information, SDM Bhaskar Gachle and tehsildar Sunil Dawar reached the spot with police and took control of the situation. Fearing a possible gas leak, a technical team from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) was immediately called to the location to handle safety issues and check for leaks.

For public safety, a large area around the accident spot has been completely closed off. The district administration has requested people not to use this route right now and to take other roads to reach their destinations.

According to tehsildar Dawar, an expert team has been called from Indore to examine the situation and safely remove the tanker. The decision to reopen the road will be made only after they arrive and assess the danger.

Jagdish Nayak, in charge of Antarveliya police outpost, made it clear that traffic will not be allowed until the danger is completely removed. The authorities are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any accident or gas leak that could harm people in the area.