Madhya Pradesh: Not women! 63% men want to live with partner alone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Oh! It’s the woman…” is the usual comment when a couple decides to separate from the parents and build their own little home. But, guess what? If given a choice, 63 per cent of urban Indian men would want to live separately with their partner, while only 27 per cent do not wish to change the old-age stereotype of having the bride leave her home after marriage. Close to 10 per cent of women said that a man should move to the woman’s house after marriage.

These are findings from the latest survey covering the Indian urban population conducted by Betterhalf.ai—India’s first AI app. The survey considering the dynamic scenario in match-making was released citing changes in social patterns.

Apparently, most couples do not want to live with either of the parents. They want to build their own home.

“Creating a profile on matrimony apps usually happens out of the enthusiasm of parents, completing a list of conventional questions while signing up. However, the mindset of urban Indians is changing and the influx of new ideas related to a successful and happy marriage is predicted to turn Internet-made marriages heavenly too,” Pawan Gupta, heading the survey, said.

Due to the repetitive practices of this custom, the idea of a ‘Paraya Dhan’ and ‘Kanyadaan’ has become so ingrained in our minds that it does not even look like a violation of rights at all, he added.

“As women have grown up with these values, they’re mostly put down for questioning the traditions and are looked down upon if they resist the notion. That’s how every traditional belief and value continues to reign over our societies,” Gupta said.

On the contrary, it is surprising to know that over 80 per cent of India’s young urban population is in the age bracket of 22-29 years and living with their parents.

‘Search process now more realistic’

‘Match-making in India is a lot more about going over a series of tea or coffee meetings involving parents. Living in a fast-paced world has prompted us to conduct this survey and the findings reveal that the life-partner search process has become more realistic than the conventional process,’ said Pawan Gupta, heading the survey (commenting on the findings)

Different strokes for different stakes

83 per cent of urban Indians consider ‘compatibility and mutual interests’ matter the most while searching for a perfect partner

10 per cent of the respondents believe in looks and family background

5 per cent consider Kundli + Caste + Religion and

3 per cent believe profession + salary matter the most

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:49 AM IST