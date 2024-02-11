Madhya Pradesh: Non-Invitation Of MLA Jain Sparks Political Controversy In Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The non-invitation of local MLA Vipin Jain to the Mandsaur Pride Day programme has sparked a political controversy, prompting the state government’s intervention in the matter.

The issue came to light after block Congress president Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar lodged a formal complaint with the chief secretary of the state government, highlighting the absence of MLA Jain from the event's guest list.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the chief secretary swiftly directed authorities to look into the matter. Subsequently, the state government’s deputy secretary of the general administration department Dilip Kumar Kapse, dispatched a directive to the Mandsaur collector to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report of the matter.

Emphasising impartiality and adherence to established norms, Dr Tomar alleged that the protocol to invite local MLA to the government programmes was violated owing to political differences.

Madhya Pradesh: Alot's Cattle Market Causing Traffic Chaos | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): For years, Alot's bustling cattle market near the bus stand has been wreaking havoc on the city's traffic flow. Despite numerous complaints, it was alleged that the municipal council has failed to designate a proper location for the market, forcing vendors and villagers to conduct business smack dab in the middle of the road.

Every Saturday, chaos ensues as early as 9:00 am, with villagers flocking to buy and sell animals, causing gridlock and frustration for commuters. Adding insult to injury, the municipal council collects a 1% tax on each transaction without providing any infrastructure or support for the market.

In response to mounting pressure, CMO Dilip Srivastava has vowed to address the issue, acknowledging the market's role in creating traffic snarls. Plans are underway to relocate the market to a more suitable location to alleviate congestion and restore order to Alot's streets.