Madhya Pradesh: No relief, no new taxes; Government focuses on the potable farm sector, potable water

BHOPAL: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda has neither given any relief to citizens from the existing taxes nor imposed any new taxes on them.
Devda presented the state budget for 2021-22 on Tuesday. The 2,41,375-crore budget comprises expenditure worth Rs 2,17,123cr and income of Rs 2,15, 954cr.
The budget shows a deficit of Rs 1,169 crore and total loss of Rs 8, 294 crore. It is expected that the GDP might reach Rs10 trillion.
The government has not given any relief from VAT on petrol and diesel.
People expected some relief on this front. The budget has mainly focused on agriculture, education, potable water and energy.
The base of the budget is Atmabirbhar Madhya Pradesh. It consists of physical structure, education, health, development of economy, employment and good governance.
Appointment of 24,200 teachers and setting up of 9,200 CM Rise Schools have also been included in the budget. A sum of Rs 1,500cr has been provided for opening CM Rise Schools.
The teachers will be imparted training in the Indian Institute Management (IIM-I) and Indian Institute of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar.
The budget has a proposal for opening nine medical colleges. The places where the medical colleges will be opened are Sheopur, Rajgarh, Mandla, Singrauli, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Seoni.
Mission Niramay (Mission Health) will be launched in the health sector. There is also a proposal for building 1,000 houses for Anganwadis.
A sum of Rs 5, 962cr has been provided for Jal Jiwan Mission. The amount sanctioned for the project earlier has been tripled in the present budget. The mission will also be launched in cities.
A sum of Rs 3, 000 crore has been provided for Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna (Chief Ministerís Farmers Welfare Scheme). The state government will transfer Rs 4, 000 to the accounts of each farmer every year.
More than Rs 35, 000 crore has been provided for agriculture and the farm-related sectors.
Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojna (Chief Ministerís Self-employment Scheme) will be launched to provide employment to youths.
A regional connectivity scheme will be launched to encourage tourism. Airstrips will be used for imparting training to youths and aero sports will be developed. †
A provision has been made to pay the rest of the 75% amount of the Seventh Pay Commission to government employees.
More grants for metro; toll funds for urban bodies
The toll funds for the urban bodies has been increased to Rs 560cr keeping in mind the ensuing civic polls.
Apart from that, funds have been made available to Housing for All, Amrit Yojna, Smart City Project and water supply works.
A sum of Rs 262 crore has been granted for metro projects in Bhopal and Indore.
Grants for Atal Progress Way, Narmada Express Way
A provision has been made for Atal Progress Way being constructed in the Gwarlior-Chambal region and Narmada Express Way being built to connect eastern and western parts of the Narmada.
The budget also includes construction of 2, 441-km roads and 65 new bridges and 105 Railway over bridges.
Nine new missions to begin
The budget has provisions for launching nine new missions. They are Mission Nirman, Mission Gramodaya, Mission Niramaya, Mission Bodhi, Mission Arth, Mission Daksh, Mission Swavlamban and Mission Jan Gan Man. The work on these missions will be done on the ground of good governance.
** The government will relaunch Tirtha Darshan Yojna.
**Chief Minister cropsí procurement assistance scheme will be launched.
**Knowledge portal for cattle keepers will be made
**After Central Government provides 7% of interest under PM Swanidhi Yojna, the state will provide rest of the interest as subsidy.
**The rural roadside vendors will be given interest-free loan.
**Work on single citizen database will be done on fast pace.
**A modern police hospital will be built in Bhopal.
**Ration shops will be set up in each Gram Panchayat and one third of those shops will be given to women.
Budget based on Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah; Sarve Santu Nairamaya:CM
Reacting to the budget, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 42% rise in capital expenditures and launching of new missions would take the state to the path of self-reliance.
The budget made on the ground of health, education and employment has focused on the welfare of the poor and that of the people.
The mantra of the budget is may all be happy; may all be free from illness; and may all see what is auspicious, Chouhan said.
Farmers become borrowers; youths jobless: Nath
Reacting to the budget, MPCC president and leader of opposition, Kamal Nath, said the government had nothing to offer to the common man.
The farmers have become borrowers, youths jobless; and the citizens are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing price rise, he said.
Besides that, the government seems to have forgotten the employees; and the businessmen are in dire financial straits, Nath said.
According to Nath, the BJP government has turned into a regime of slogans and fake announcements, and this is the essence of the budget.
-Medical colleges to be opened in Sheopur, Rajgarh, Mandla, Singrauli, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Seoni.
-Rs 262 crore has been granted for metro projects in Bhopal and Indore.
-75% amount of the Seventh Pay Commission to government employees.
-Rs 5, 962cr has been provided for Jal Jiwan Mission
-Rs 3, 000 crore has been provided for Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna
- Rs 1,500cr earmarked for setting up CM Rise Schools