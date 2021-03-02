Madhya Pradesh: No relief, no new taxes; Government focuses on the potable farm sector, potable water

BHOPAL: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda has neither given any relief to citizens from the existing taxes nor imposed any new taxes on them.

Devda presented the state budget for 2021-22 on Tuesday. The 2,41,375-crore budget comprises expenditure worth Rs 2,17,123cr and income of Rs 2,15, 954cr.

The budget shows a deficit of Rs 1,169 crore and total loss of Rs 8, 294 crore. It is expected that the GDP might reach Rs10 trillion.

The government has not given any relief from VAT on petrol and diesel.

People expected some relief on this front. The budget has mainly focused on agriculture, education, potable water and energy.

The base of the budget is Atmabirbhar Madhya Pradesh. It consists of physical structure, education, health, development of economy, employment and good governance.