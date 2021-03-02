Madhya Pradesh: Want to build a special connection with people and gain respect, says Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna: Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed BJP workers of the district in Guna on Monday. In his address he said that disrespect and arrogance that was shown to his mother and him was the cause of the collapse of Congress in the area. The biggest title of my life is being a party worker. I would remain available for them, said Scindia.

"When anyone calls someone by name, he builds a special relation with them. I long and want to build the same relation with my people. Party workers don't want anything but respect and I will ensure that they are always respected," said the saffron worker.

"The BJP government was formed 12 months back in the state. Once DP Mishra showed arrogance to my mother and became instrumental in the fall of the government. Kamal Nath acted in a similar fashion with me and so I brought Congress on the road and there is BJP government in the state," added he.

He requested the gathering to resolve to strengthen the organisation as they have a capable and efficient district president and BD Sharma is an efficient state president.