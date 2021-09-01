e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:00 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: No reduction in price of milk from today

Joshi said that the price has been kept intact keeping in view the interest of the farmers and also the milk vendors.
Staff Reporter
Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every year the price of milk delivered at home comes down on September 1, but not so this year- it will remain the same.

Ishwar Joshi, president of Milk Seller Union, informed here on Tuesday that the meeting of the executive committee of the Union was held at Tilak Path on Monday where it was decided that there would be no reduction in the price of milk this year.

Joshi said that the price has been kept intact keeping in view the interest of the farmers and also the milk vendors. He said that the price at which milk is purchased from the farmers by the vendors will also remain the same.

Every year the price of milk comes down as there is an abundance of green grass and leaves after the rains which cattle consume and farmers have to spend less on cattle feed. However, this year, Joshi said, the price of cattle feed has risen.

Joshi also demanded that a milk mandi should be set up in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:00 AM IST
